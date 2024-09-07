Iran dismisses allegations of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

The mission said on Friday that Iran’s position on the Ukraine war, which emphasizes the need for refraining from any measure leading to the escalation of hostilities, has not changed.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane.”

endNewsMessage1