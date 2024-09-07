President Pezeshkian tours IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya construction company
News code : ۱۵۲۶۶۹۰
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, a complex affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), focusing on development projects in Iran.
The President toured the complex on Saturday and was closely briefed on the projects being implemented by the company.
He also visited the headquarters’ monitoring room where he directly monitored the implementation process of several projects underway.