Threats to territorial integrity of neighbors a red line for Iran: FM
News code : ۱۵۲۶۰۰۹
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described as a red line any threats to territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic’s neighbors or redrawing of boundaries.
Araghchi made the comment on Thursday on his official X account, calling regional stability a pillar of Iran’s national security.
“Regional peace, security and stability is not merely a preference, but a pillar of our national security. Any threat from North, South, East, or West to territorial integrity of our neighbors or redrawing of boundaries is totally unacceptable and a red line for Iran”, the top Iranian diplomat said in his post.