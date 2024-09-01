Iran’s Air Defense Force ready to repel encroachments: Cmdr

Today, the powerful Iranian air defense force has all its equipment made by Iranian specialists domestically and is ahead of the most advanced and up-to-date defense in the world, Sabahi Fard told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Founder of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian defense equipment is built based on the existing threats, he said, adding that the country is “even ahead of these threats and we will use them against the threats.”

