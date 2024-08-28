Hamas official lauds Iran's support for Palestinian ideals
News code : ۱۵۲۳۳۷۷
Head of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations, Khalil al-Hayya, has said that the Palestinian people appreciate the constant support of Iran for the Palestinian ideals and their resistance against the crimes of the Zionists.
Speaking in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, al-Hayya appreciated the efforts made by the martyred foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people.
He elaborated on the latest status of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, and the efforts of the Israeli regime to change the situation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.