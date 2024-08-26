Italy FM congratulates Araghchi over appointment as top diplomat talks regional developments

Antonio Tajani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, in a phone call with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, congratulated him on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the conversation, Tajani expressed concern over the spread of insecurity in the region, calling on all parties to show restraint. He also urged Iran’s assistance in reducing tensions.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, in turn, stated regarding the developments in West Asia, the Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the Zionist regime's terrorist act in Tehran will be inevitable, precise, and calculated.

Araghchi emphasized that, unlike the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to escalate tensions, although it does not fear it.

Elsewhere the two sides stressed the importance of expanding bilateral ties and emphasized the continuation of consultations.

