Iran reacts to US, UK strikes on Yemen
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reacted to the continuous attacks of the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemeni soil.
Speaking to the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani touched upon the aggressive attacks of the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen.
"In recent months, we have witnessed the direct aggression of the American government and the violation of Yemen's territorial sovereignty by the American army with the help of the British regime."
These US actions have led to the formation of instability in the region, he added.