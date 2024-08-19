Gaza ceasefire has nothing to do with Iran response to Israel: FM spox

"The ceasefire is an international demand, that more than ten months of killing must stop, and these negotiations continue within the framework of the global demand and the will of the Palestinian side," Nasser Kan'ani said while answering the questions raised by journalists in his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran was the most important and strongest international supporter of stopping the war in Gaza, he said, adding that the country would continue to support the efforts of other countries in this regard.

"But this issue has nothing to do with Iran's legitimate right to respond to the aggressor," he emphasized.

