Iran says reserves right to respond legitimately to Haniyeh assassination

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent and legitimate right to respond legitimately to the crime of the Zionist regime”, Bagheri Kani said on Saturday in reference to Haniyeh’s assassination that took place on July 31. The Hamas leader was in Iran where he attended the inaugural of President Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier.

The Iranian diplomat made the comment in a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

“The Palestinian people will not surrender to the Zionist regime with their exemplary courage”, Bagheri Kani further said as he referred to “crimes on the field” and “deception in negotiations” by what he called the Tel Aviv-based criminal gang.

