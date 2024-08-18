Coups, military interventions only part of US, UK black records in world: FM Spox

“Slavery, colonialism, coups and military interventions in other countries are only part of the dark and shameful history of American and British interference in the world,” Kanaani said on Sunday on his X account.

He referred to the role of the US and the UK in a coup in Iran that took place on August 19, 1953, and overthrew the government of elected prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. The two Western states instigated the coup, known as the 28 Mordad Coup d’état, to serve their own interests in Iran, including Britain’s oil interests.

The US and the UK will forever bear the responsibility for their disgraceful act to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Mossadegh through the 28 Mordad Coup d’état, and the political, security and military support for the tyranny, the Iranian spokesman noted.

