Kanaani on X slams Zionists aggression on Al-Aqsa mosque

The aggression by certain ministers of the illegitimate Israeli regime and Zionist settlers against the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a blatant violation of Islamic sanctities and the rights of Muslims worldwide, as well as a provocative action aimed at escalating tension and instability in the region.

This illegal and provocative act is condemned and deserves a global response, particularly from Islamic governments and Muslim nations.

The international community and global organizations bear an immediate and concrete responsibility to halt the brutal actions and violations of international laws and regulations by the Zionist regime

