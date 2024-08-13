Iran has right to reciprocate against Israel crimes: Bagheri Kani

In a phone call with Iran Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Referring to the background of the relations between Iran and Italy, he assessed the continuation of the dialogues in the direction of strengthening bilateral cooperation and in various fields of interest as important.

Regarding the ten-month continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the expansion of the scope of the war to other countries in the region, he expressed pessimism about the ineffective approach of this regime in the process of stopping the crime and genocide in Gaza.

