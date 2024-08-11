Iranian Belgian top diplomats talk on phone demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri spoke on the phone with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on the Zionist regime’s aggressive and terrorist moves in the martyrdom of the leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement in Tehran and also the raid on the al-Tabin school in Gaza.

Pointing to over ten months of crimes and genocide by the Zionist regime in Gaza, Bagheri said, “The Zionist regime has encroached upon the stability and security in West Asia by targeting a school in Gaza and martyring innocent people while they were worshiping in that place, attacking the residential areas in Beirut, and recently inhumanely assassinating martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.”

He stated the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the aggressions of the aggressor Israeli regime costly in a legitimate and firm action in line with defending its national security, territorial integrity and national sovereignty based on international law and procedures as well as the United Nations Charter.

