Iran urges Islamic states to take effective measures against Israel

Saturday, discussed the need to adopt a common stance, especially by Muslim states, against the Israeli regime’s criminal moves and preserve security and stability in West Asia.

During the phone conversation, Bagheri said, “Currently, the West Asian region is in a critical situation due to the Zionist regime’s crimes, and Islamic countries have to provide the basis to help the oppressed people of Palestine against the Zionist regime.”

The Iranian acting foreign minister also shed light on the Zionist regime’s recent assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran.

