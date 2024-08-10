Acting Iran FM welcomes restoration of relations with Somalia

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met with Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri on Thursday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the sidelines of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, the caretaker Iranian foreign minister welcomed the Somali government’s initiative to pave the path for the resumption of ties between the two countries.

“We believe that Islamic countries should boost their ties in line with common interests and benefits and confrontation with enemies of the Muslim world,” Bagheri stressed, adding, “We have no restrictions to improve and expand our relations with African states.”

The interim Iranian foreign minister also raised the issue of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the past ten months and the killing of innocent and unarmed people with the most advanced US weapons.

