Iran's response to Israel to be powerful: Army chief

The election of Yahya Sinwar means that the Zionist regime should not have any hope for its future, Mousavi said in his remarks on Wednesday morning.

Considering the hostile actions of the Zionist regime against all laws, treaties, and beliefs, he said that the Zionist criminal gang that does not adhere to any rules and laws will definitely receive a definite and strong answer for the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh.

