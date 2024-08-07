Swiss FM express concern over escalating tension in region
In a phone conversation with Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, Ignazio Cassis expressed his concerns about the high risks of the escalation of tension in the region.
He communicated Switzerland's commitment to give priority to restraint, moderation, and pursuing a diplomatic path to reduce tensions.