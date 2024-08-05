Jordanian top diplomat visits Tehran holds talks with acting Iran FM

Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, arrived in Tehran this Sunday evening at the head of a diplomatic delegation to meet with Ali Bagheri, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations across various fields and regional issues in light of the escalating crimes and aggressions by the Zionist regime.

Bagheri emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled approach to developing relations with neighboring and Muslim countries, underscoring the Supreme Leader’s clear directive to continue this policy in Iran's foreign affairs.

He highlighted the efforts by enemies of the Islamic world to turn differences into disputes and disputes into conflicts within the region, and Iran's efforts to counter this through a serious neighborhood policy.

