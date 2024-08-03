Iran, Iraq stress cooperating in research, training fields

President of the Supreme National Defense University Brigadier General Esmaeil Ahmadi-Moghadam met and held talks with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Ghasem al-Araji to discuss bilateral ties, recent regional developments, and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Iraqi National Security Advisor al-Araji condoled the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh to the Iranian side.

Meanwhile, the two sides explored avenues for broadening cooperation in the fields of training and research between Iran’s Supreme National Defense University and the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.

