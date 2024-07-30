Iran acting FM meets top Gambia diplomat as the two states officially restore diplomatic ties

Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, who is in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president, met with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and held talks with him.

The interim Iranian foreign minister underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s push for the resumption and enhancement of ties between Tehran and Banjul in various bilateral and multilateral fields. He also praised Gambia's senior officials’ special efforts and strong determination in this regard.

Bagheri stressed, “A lot of cooperation capacities will be created in light of the restoration of political ties between the two countries, especially in bilateral and multilateral fields, including within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).”

For his part, the Gambian foreign minister said he was pleased to travel to Tehran and congratulated Iran on successfully holding the presidential election.

endNewsMessage1