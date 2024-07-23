Iranian diplomat Khaji, Assad stress boosting strategic ties

The senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Ali Asghar Khaji, heading the Iranian diplomat delegation in Damascus met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral and regional relations.

Referring to the holding of the successful presidential elections in Iran, the Syrian President clarified that in a telephone conversation with the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, the parties emphasized the expansion and deepening of strategic relations.

