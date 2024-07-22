The incoming government is prepared to engage in good faith dialogue: Zarif
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran has stated that irrespective of personal views on our Parliament’s Dec 2020 legislation on nuclear negotiations, it is the law of the land and must be complied with.
"As I explained to the UN Secretary-General days before I left office (letter S/2021/669), the US and E3/EU have only themselves to blame for our legislature's reaction to their persistent disregard for their legal obligations which have caused untold damages to the Iranian people. They are well-advised to remedy their past behavior and guarantee Iran's unhindered benefit from the deal," Mohammad Javad Zarif stated in a post on X platform.
"Iran has acted fully within its rights in taking remedial measures under the JCPOA. Our incoming Government under President-elect @drpezeshkian is prepared to engage in good faith dialogue—in line with the JCPOA and Iranian Law—to secure mutual compliance with this unique achievement of diplomacy," he added.