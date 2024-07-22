The incoming government is prepared to engage in good faith dialogue: Zarif

"As I explained to the UN Secretary-General days before I left office (letter S/2021/669), the US and E3/EU have only themselves to blame for our legislature's reaction to their persistent disregard for their legal obligations which have caused untold damages to the Iranian people. They are well-advised to remedy their past behavior and guarantee Iran's unhindered benefit from the deal," Mohammad Javad Zarif stated in a post on X platform.

"Iran has acted fully within its rights in taking remedial measures under the JCPOA. Our incoming Government under President-elect @drpezeshkian is prepared to engage in good faith dialogue—in line with the JCPOA and Iranian Law—to secure mutual compliance with this unique achievement of diplomacy," he added.

endNewsMessage1