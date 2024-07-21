The election clearly showed that the Islamic Establishment deeply believes in people's turnout: Ghalibaf

Speaking at an open session of Iran's Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said that the presidential election which was held following the constitution under time limits, clearly showed that the Islamic Establishment deeply believes in people's turnout as it met all the requirements of a competitive environment by prioritizing their participation.

He stated that the Establishment made the people's vote the basis of the country's administration.

He emphasized that the voters' hope for the winning candidate is a good opportunity that can be used to progress the country.

