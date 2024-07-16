Iran FM Spox calls on Muslims to reveal ‘terrorist identity of Israel’

Kanaani issued a message on his X account on Tuesday on the occasion of Ashura that marks the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS).

In his message, the spokesman condoled with all Muslims across the world on the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, describing him as a symbol of fight against tyranny, who did not back down in the face of cruelty and oppression.

Kanaani called on Muslims to help prevail the culture of Ashura and take the path of Imam Hossein in rejecting tyrants, demanding them support Palestinian women and children and reveal the “evil and terrorist identity of Israel and its criminal supporters”.