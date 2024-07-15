Supreme Leader attends mourning ceremony held on eve of Tasu’a
A ceremony has been held in the Iranian capital Tehran on the eve of Tasu’a, the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram and a day before the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hossein (AS).
Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the ceremony that was held on Saturday night.
Iranian officials and groups of people were also in attendance.
Tasu’a is a day before Ashura when Imam Hossein and his 72 companions were killed in the battle of Karbala by the tyrant of their time Yazid nearly 1,400 years ago.
Every year, Muslims across the world mark the martyrdom anniversary of Iman Hossein who is the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad.