The Acting President stresses implementing all resolutions of Arba'een Headquarters until middle of Muharram

Emphasising the necessity of implementing all the resolutions and decisions of the meetings of the Arba'een Central Headquarters and the Arba'een commitments of the ministries, governmental and national institutions and organisations until the middle of Muharram, the Acting President clarified, "The central headquarters of Arba'een should follow up the commitments of those organisations, which have not yet been implemented, as soon as possible".

Dr Mohammad Mokhber, in the meeting of Arba'een headquarters which was held before noon this Saturday, pointed out that the Arba'een ceremony has always been organised by the people during the past decades.

Dr Mokhber listed the movement of pilgrims as well as the solutions needed to deal with the hot weather as the most important axes of actions of the Arba'een headquarters and obliged the ministries of road and urban development and industry, mines and trade to take necessary measures in order to improve public transportation.

endNewsMessage1