Iran would use ‘all means’ to back Hezbollah if Israel launches full-blown war: Ex-FM

Speaking to Financial Times – a British daily newspaper – Kharrazi, a former foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was “not interested” in a regional war and urged the US to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.

In response to the question of whether Iran would support Hezbollah militarily in the event of a full-blown conflict, Kharrazi said, “All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the axis of resistance will support Lebanon against Israel.”

“There would be a chance of expansion of the war to the whole region, in which all countries including Iran would become engaged,” he said in that interview, adding, “In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means.”

