Unimaginable are the pains and plights inflicted on Palestine and the residents of the Gaza Strip: Kanaani

Nasser Kanaani wrote on his official account on social media that the woes inflicted on Palestine and the residents of the Gaza Strip are indescribable.

He emphasized that the responsibility of the US and other advocates of the Zionist regime in the continuation of the horrific atrocities in the Gaza Strip is no less than that of the Tel Aviv regime.

The spokesman further condemned the silence and indifference of certain states, when it comes to crimes and brutality in Gaza, while these atrocities are rejected from a moral perspective.

According to Al-Quds News Network, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement on Monday strongly condemning the Zionist regime's brutal treatment of Palestinian prisoners abducted from the Gaza Strip. Hamas also blamed the United States for these crimes.

endNewsMessage1