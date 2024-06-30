Irans acting foreign minister top Russian diplomat hold phone conversation

In a telephone conversation, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the latest state of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and regional issues.

Referring to the recent developments in bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, especially the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the transfer of Russian gas to Iran and the telephone conversation between the acting president of Iran and Vladimir Putin the Russian president, Bagheri said the Tehran-Moscow relations are moving in the right direction at an appropriate speed.

He expressed hope that the administrative process and legal formalities of finalizing important documents on bilateral cooperation, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and cooperation agreements regarding gas and transit between Iran and Russia, will be completed as soon as possible.

He stressed that Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah is fully prepared for the possible aggression of the Zionists against Lebanon.

Bagheri said it's important to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime's crimes and the spillover of the tension to Lebanon for the good of the entire region and international stability because this crisis risks spreading to other parts of the region.

In response to Russia's plan to raise the Palestinian issue and the crimes of the Zionists in the Gaza war during Russia's rotating presidency at the UN Security Council in July, Bagheri announced Iran's readiness to participate in the relevant meetings at the highest level.

