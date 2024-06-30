Irans acting FM holds phone conversation with top Saudi diplomat talks ties regional developments

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri had a phone conversation with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan، exchanging views on topics of mutual interest as well as the latest developments on Palestine and the Zionist regime’s crimes.

The caretaker Iranian foreign minister appreciated the facilities and services provided to the Hajj pilgrims, especially the Iranian ones.

Pointing to the Saudi deputy foreign minister’s participation in the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) member states’ foreign ministerial meeting recently held in Tehran, Bagheri said the growing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh is promising.

Meanwhile, the ranking Iranian diplomat highlighted the Zionist regime’s ongoing savage crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stressing, “The Zionist regime’s threats against Lebanon are the continuation of the regime’s crimes against the people in Gaza, and the delusional regime that has occupied al-Quds, in its own opinion, is trying to make up for the failure in Gaza by spreading the scope of the war and crimes to other regions.”

The interim foreign minister also stated, “It is incumbent upon Islamic states to make efforts and implement all their capacities to stop the Zionists’ crimes, threats, and aggressions in Gaza and other areas as soon as possible.”

