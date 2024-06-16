Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs meets with Acting President of Iran

The Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky this Saturday afternoon, and described relations between Tehran and Moscow as relying on the long-term and stable interests of the two countries and emphasised the final necessity and implementation of the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, the north-south corridor and the launch of the Rasht-Astara railway line as soon as possible.

In this meeting, which was attended by Aide to the President of Russia Igor Levitin, Dr Mohammad Mokhber described the development of Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the 13th Administration as the foundation of new equations in the region, and referring to the importance of implementing the comprehensive program of cooperation between Iran and Russia as soon as possible, he emphasised the need to to make decisions to implement this program as soon as possible.

Considering the necessity of completing the North-South Corridor as soon as possible, the Acting President informed about the preparation of the necessary platforms for the implementation of this project and added, "Considering the importance of this big project, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to make agreements for the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway".

