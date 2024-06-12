Iran ready to implement judicial agreements with Qatar: Judiciary Chief

Iran and Qatar should take important steps toward fully implementing the agreements and MoUs, Ejei said in a meeting with Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

Undoubtedly, the development of relations between Iran and Qatar in various fields will benefit the two countries and the entire region and regional developments, he added.

He appreciated the Qatari government’s positions regarding the issue of Palestine and Gaza, especially during the last eight months.

