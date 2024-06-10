Iranian Labour News Agency

No sign of US seeking ceasefire in Gaza: Kanaani

There is no sign that the US is in favor of establishing a truce in the Gaza Strip as the Zionists have committed atrocities in the US-backed war against Palestinians, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says.

The Zionist regime has enjoyed the US’s unconditional support in the Gaza War over the past eight months, said Kanaani during his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

The US is by no means ready for an armistice in the ongoing war, he further noted.

If the Americans sincerely seek a ceasefire, he said, they should stop sending weapons to the Zionist regime.

 

