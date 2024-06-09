Acting Iranian FM meets top Pakistani diplomat on sidelines of D-8 meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, who is in the Turkish city of Istanbul to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the conference.

The two sides discussed process of the developing ties between the two counties as well as some issues of mutual interest in the region, especially the Palestinian issue.

In the meeting, Bagheri appreciated the sincere kindness of the government and people of Pakistan at the difficult time after the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister, and described the visit of the prime minister and foreign minister and other high officials of Pakistan to Tehran to participate in the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs as valuable and consoling for the Iranian government and people.

Bagheri further described the historic visit of president Raisi to Pakistan and the warm reception of the Pakistan government and people as an indication of the deep and friendly relations between the two countries and nations. He added this shows that the Pakistani government views as important the Tehran-Islamabad relations and the shining prospects of the ties.

He added that the relations between the two countries are rooted in their common history and their common destiny requires that Iran and Pakistan make planning for strengthening and expanding bilateral relations as much as possible in the future, and through their wisdom and foresight, foil the attempts of their enemies to drive a wedge between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar for his part honored the memory of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and pointed to the depth of the regret the government and people of Pakistan felt after the air accident and when they expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

He referred to the important visit of late president Raisi to Pakistan, underlining the strong resolve of the authorities of his country to pursue the agreements signed during the historic trip.

