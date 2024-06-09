Acting Iranian FM meets Indonesia Foreign Minister on sidelines of D-8 meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, who is in Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization of the Eight Developing Countries (D-8), has met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Ms. Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the meeting.

Bagheri stressed that one of the main plans of Iran’s martyred president was to focus on the expansion of relations with Muslim countries including Indonesia as an important Asian country.

Bagheri added that president Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Jakarta, which was met with a very warm welcome by the government and people of Indonesia and resulted in very good decisions and agreements, remained in the memory of the martyred president as well as the government and people of Iran.

The Iranian acting foreign minister stressed the necessity of holding a timely and pre-planned joint economic commission as well as joint political and human rights committees in order to pursue the implementation of agreements signed during late president Raisi’s visit to Jakarta.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Bagheri described supporting the Palestinian people as a humane and Islamic duty of Muslim countries. He underlined that all Muslims are bound morally to help the Palestinian people to stand up against the Zionists and they should play an active and effective role in the political, legal, and media fields as well as in public diplomacy in order to support the Palestinian people.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also offered condolences to the people and government of Iran by honoring the memory of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

She agreed with Iran’s acting foreign minister that late president’s visit to Jakarta was very successful, saying her country’s officials and government will make efforts to realize and implement the agreements signed during the important trip.

