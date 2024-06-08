Bagheri Kani meets Fidan in Istanbul

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the D-8 meeting in Istanbul on Saturday.

Appreciating Turkey's valuable initiative in holding the Istanbul meeting, Bagheri Kani termed the presence of the Iranian delegation a sign of special attention to the Palestinian issue as well as the role and position of Turkey in this regard.

Fidan, for his part, said that the he had discussed the initiative of holding the Istanbul meeting with martyr Amir-Abdollahian.

endNewsMessage1