Iranian caretaker foreign minister leaves for D-8 meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri left for the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday to take part in the D-8 extraordinary meeting on the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and deliver a speech.

The meeting in Istanbul is an opportunity to push the Islamic Republic of Iran’s active diplomacy in support of the Palestinian issue and the resistance by the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime.

Besides addressing the OIC ministerial meeting, the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with the foreign ministers of the participating countries in the Istanbul meeting and discuss the necessity for a consistent and coordinated move on the part of Muslim states to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes, and deliver urgent aid supplies to the Palestinian people under blockade in the Gaza Strip and Rafah.

