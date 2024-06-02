Ahmadinejad enters Iran's June 28 presidential election race
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered as a possible candidate in the Islamic Republic’s June 28 presidential election on Monday.
Ahmadinejad had served as the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013.
Earlier on Monday, current Iranian culture minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and Masoud Zaribafan, a former Iranian vice president, joined the presidential election race.
The registration process for the 14th round of Iran’s presidential election kicked off on May 30.