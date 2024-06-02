The Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the Chinese ambassador

The Iranian Foreign Ministry handed the Chinese ambassador a note of protest after "the Chinese government repeated its support for the baseless allegations in Paragraph 26 of the final statement of the joint meeting between China and the United Arab Emirates."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated in its protest note “the special and distinguished relations between Iran and China, and that respect for countries and their territorial integrity is a fixed principle in international relations. It stressed that the three islands belong to Iranian territory forever, and that Tehran categorically rejects any claim or demand in this regard from any party.”

The UAE and China issued a joint statement on the occasion of a two-day state visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to Beijing.

endNewsMessage1