Iranian foreign ministry spokesman raps EU’s new sanctions on some officials and institutions in Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the European Union’s move to impose new sanctions on some Iranian officials and institutions.

Kanaani said the EU has been passive and ineffective in dealing with the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and Palestine for the past months and has been criticized by European public opinion and people around the world over the issue.

He said the European Union once again has placed sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and institutions that play a leading and effective role in dealing with terrorism and ensuring lasting security in the region instead of focusing on the war crimes by the Zionist regime in Gaza and punishing and sanctioning this murderous regime.

He said It’s regrettable that the European Union, by insisting on repeated, absurd and baseless excuses and accusations and ignoring the realities on the ground in West Asia as part of its use of a failed and ineffective approach, once again resorted to the outdated and ineffective tool of sanctions against Iran and preferred the interests of the Zionist regime and the United States over those of the European Union and European nations.

Kanaani further stressed the need for the continuation of the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially it’s policy of ensuring regional and international peace and security.

He strongly criticized the double standards of the European Union, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond to this destructive approach adopted by the bloc.

endNewsMessage1