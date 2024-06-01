Iran Qatar renew calls for enduing Gaza war

Iran’s acting foreign minister spoke with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and exchanged views on the latest situation in the bilateral ties and ways to boost and expand them, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and the crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime in Rafah.

During the phone conversation, Ali Bagheri, on behalf of the Iranian government and people appreciated the sympathy and messages of condolences by Qatari officials over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Bagheri voiced special thanks for the participation of the Qatari Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the country’s prime minister and foreign minister in the commemoration ceremony of the martyred Iranian president and foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Bagheri highlighted the recommendation by the Iranian Leader in a recent meeting with the Qatari Emir and his emphasis on keeping up the spirit of interest and confidence between the two countries.

He said he was confident that all the deals struck during the visits by the martyred president to Doha and the Emir of Qatar to Tehran would be implemented through perseverance and interaction between the officials of both countries.

Regarding the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing savage crimes by the Zionists against Palestinian women, children and innocent people in Gaza and Rafah, the caretaker foreign minister called for stronger interaction and cooperation between the two countries and other Muslim states to defend the Palestinian nation.

Bagheri also appreciated the Qatari government's efforts to halt the Zionists' genocide against Palestinians and send immediate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Bagheri also noted that the occupying regime has intensified its criminal activities in Rafah, stressing Islamic states should work together to stop the crimes.

He asserted, “The Zionists need to know that continuing and intensifying the crimes in Gaza will come at a cost.”

For his part, the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister underlined the special efforts by the Qatari Emir to enhance ties between the two countries in various areas.

Terming the situation in Gaza as complicated due to the Israeli regime’s warlike approach, the Qatari premier elaborated on his country’s efforts to stop the war, establish a ceasefire and deliver urgent aid to the Palestinian people under blockade.

During the talks, both sides raised the idea of holding an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to review the latest developments in Palestine, especially the recent Israeli crimes in Rafah.

