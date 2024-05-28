Tehran renames highways, streets after Iran FM, president
News code : ۱۴۸۷۱۰۸
The city council in the Iranian capital Tehran has decided to name two streets and one highway after President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who were martyred in a helicopter crash.
The Islamic City Council of Tehran decided in its 240th session on Tuesday to rename a long section of the Be’sat Highway in south of the city after Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.
A section of East Pasteur Street, located in central Tehran, will also be named after President Raisi, said the Council.