Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan meets with Iran's Acting President

Speaking in the meeting with Mr Hussein Awad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan before noon this Sunday, Dr Mohammad Mokhber appreciated the expression of sympathy and solidarity of the government and people of Sudan with the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the effective role of the martyred president and foreign minister of our country in promoting relations of Islamic Republic of Iran with Islamic and aligned countries and stated, "This approach will continue as the basic strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

The Acting President also described paying attention to the concerns of Muslims and Islamic countries as one of the strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, "We will not hesitate to provide any help for the independence, progress and peace of the people of Sudan".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan also stated in this meeting that he conveys the condolences and solidarity of the president, government and people of Sudan with the nation and government of Iran, and stated that relations between Iran and Sudan are based on Islamic and humanitarian principles and friendship between the two nations.

Hussein Awad also described the strong and efficient structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran system as a shield that protects this system against big and heavy events.

