Iraqi president in Tehran to offer condolences on President Raisi’s martyrdom
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran to offer his condolences on the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last Sunday.
Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in Tehran on Saturday while heading a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to the late Iranian officials.
On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia’ Al Sudani paid a visit to Tehran to express his condolences in a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the government and nation of Iraq.