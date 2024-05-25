People’s massive turnout in Martyr Raisi’s funeral shows their support for mottos of the Islamic Revolution: Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the mass participation in funeral processions of Martyr president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage showed to the world that the Iranian people are loyal to those who adhere to the slogans of the Islamic Revolution.

During the meeting, the Leader stated that working for the people, serving the people, and caring for the people were among some of the most prominent characteristics of the martyrs who lost their lives during last week’s helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. “The late Mr. Raisi worked tirelessly day and night in the true sense of the word,” remarked Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution conveyed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and praised the late Mr. Amir-Abdollahian as tireless in his efforts. “The account of the services and endeavors of Mr. Raisi and Mr. Amir-Abdollahian on both the domestic and foreign fronts is a long and detailed story,” he added.

Imam Khamenei underscored that one of the most prominent features of Tabriz’s late Friday Prayer Leader, Ayatollah Ale-Hashem, was that he brought a whole new meaning to the Friday prayer. “Since his appointment as the Friday Prayer Leader of Tabriz, the late Ale-Hashem transformed this prayer from a simple act of worship to a holistic practice, encompassing spirituality, service to others, and community engagement.”

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted that a salient feature of Martyr Mousavi, Martyr Rahmati, and the martyrs of the flight crew was their dedication to public service, emphasizing that these very traits are the reason God made them a source of pride for the Iranian nation.

Referring to the movement and uprising of the people during the funeral of the martyrs in Tabriz, Qom, Tehran, Rey, Birjand, Mashhad, Maragheh, Zanjan and Najafabad, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “These glorious funerals showed that the Iranian nation is full of spirit.”

While pointing to the enemies' propaganda and claims of the people's separation from the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Before the eyes of the world and in practice, this incident proved the deep attachment and loyalty of the Iranian nation to the President and those who embodied the mottos of the Revolution.”

He described the late Iranian president as a true representation of the principles of the Revolution. “From the very beginning of his presidential campaign, Mr. Raisi stressed the mottos of the Revolution and the words of Imam Khomeini. The entire world knew him as the President of the Revolution.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution added that, “When people show such strong support and admiration for this man, they are essentially endorsing the mottos of the Revolution.”