Tehran starts mass funeral for President Raisi, companions

A glamorous funeral procession for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, martyred in a chopper crash on Sunday, has kicked off in the capital city.

Iranians from all over the country have travelled to Tehran to take part in the funeral procession of the late president and his entourage.

The lovers of the Islamic Revolution have flooded the streets of the capital city to bid farewell to the bodies of Martyr Raisi and the other officials who passed away in the May 19 helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

