Al-Sudani: On behalf of the Iraqi government and nation, I offer my condolences to you and the Iranian nation

Following the martyrdom-like demise of Iranian President, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on May 22, 2024, to offer his condolences on behalf of the Iraqi government and nation.

While addressing the Leader during the meeting, Mr. Al-Sudani stated, “In these upsetting circumstances, I have come to pay my respects to Your Excellency and convey the deep sorrow, grief, and condolences of the government and people of Iraq to the government and people of Iran. What we have seen from Mr. Raisi, the martyred President of Iran, was nothing but honesty, sincerity, purity, hard work, and service to the people.”

The Prime Minister of Iraq also pointed to large turnout at the funeral ceremony of the martyred Iranian president. “The televised footage I witnessed today conveyed clear messages, the most important of which is the depth of the strong relationship between the people and the officials in the Islamic Republic, despite all the pressures, sanctions, and this tragic incident,” said Al-Sudani.

Mr. Al-Sudani emphasized, “Another message conveyed by the presence of millions of people attending the funeral ceremony is that we must serve the people. This magnificent funeral procession is a testament to the impact of serving the people, and this lesson should serve as our guiding principle in Iraq as well.”

During the meeting, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Tehran in order to offer his condolences. “we’ve lost a great personage. He was a very good brother, and he was a skilled, competent, sincere, earnest official in the country,” he stated.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, “Mr. Mokhber has now taken on a heavy responsibility in accordance with the Constitution, and God willing, the same path of cooperation and agreements with the Iraqi government will continue.”