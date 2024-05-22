Supreme Leader keads funeral prayer for President Raisi & his esteemed companions

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayer over the bodies of President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Dr. Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hujjat al-Islam Ale-Hashem, Representative of the Guardian Jurist (Wali Faqih) in East Azerbaijan; Dr. Rahmati, Governor of East Azerbaijan; and their esteemed companions who were with them in the helicopter crash at Tehran University on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Innumerable Iranian people, heads of government branches and military officials took part in the procession.

