World public opinion determined to stop war crimes in Gaza: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the world's public opinion is awakened and determined to stop war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In reaction to the crackdown of American students by the US police for supporting Palestine, Kanaani wrote in Farsi in his X account on Thursday that despite the wishes of fake and criminal Israeli regime officials and their supporters, the world's public opinion has awakened and is determined to stop war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He also added that the world's public opinion aims to hand over the criminals to competent international courts and bring them to justice.

In his post, he referred to the mass protests of students and professors against the Zionist regime in American universities.

