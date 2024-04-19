History of Zionist regime divided into before and after Iran’s attack: MP

“If we examine the history of the Zionist regime, especially in the conditions in which this regime is facing decay and collapse, the history of this regime has two phases and it can be divided into before and after the attack of our armed forces on the interests of this regime,” Abbaszadeh Meshkini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In the chaotic structure of the world, a new order will be formed after this turning point in the history of the Zionist regime in the Middle East. In my opinion, in the future, God willing, after Iran's action against Israel, a new order will be formed based on the national interests and engineering of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also underlined that the Israeli regime is lagging behind Iran in terms of missile technology. “The Zionist regime will not catch up to us in terms of missile technology and its use in decades, and it does not have this capacity,” the lawmaker said, adding, “They don't have the courage because they know that with any serious action against Iran, they will be trampled and if they want to play around, America will stop it based on their national interests because they are people of calculation and calculate a hundred times and act once.”

endNewsMessage1